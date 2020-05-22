It seems that online concerts will continue to be our daily bread as everyone returns to the so-called ‘new normal’. And the truth is that we don’t complain, because in addition to seeing our favorite bands playing from their homes, They also serve to remind us of special moments in their careers, such as the one we will see thanks to the Red Hot Chili Peppers..

Following the example of a lot of bands that have released some memorable streaming presentations, Anthony Kiedis, Flea, Chad Smith and reinstated John Frusciante transmit for us one of the most important concerts of his career, the one that they hit in 2006 as one of the Lollapalooza’s headliners at Chicago’s Grant Park.

Lord you have looked me in the eye level: John Frusciante returns to the Red Hot Chili Peppers!

In that year, the Red Hot Chili Peppers led the festival edition along with Kanye West, Queens of the Stone Age, The Raconteurs, Death Cab For Cutie, Wilco, The Flaming Lips and even Manu Chao.

But the important thing about their show on August 6, 2006 was that they were coming back through the front door to promote the incredible Stadium Arcadium, the latest album by the Chili Peppers with Frusciante on guitars, It will surely remind everyone of that incredible time of the classic band formation.

In addition to playing songs from that album like “Dani California”, “Snow” or “Tell Me Baby”, the setlist also included classic songs in the discography of Kiedis and company like “Give It Away”, “Scar Tissue”, “Can’t Stop”, “Right on Time” or “By The Way”.

A cover of “For Emily, Whenever I May Find Her” of the great Simon & Garfunkel, so there was a chance to hear oddities like this and of course, enjoy the songs that we all love in the band. FAnatics of Anthony Kiedis, Flea, John Frusciante and Chad Smith, already have a plan for today.

If you want to see this show of the Red Hot Chili Peppers from the comfort of your home, We tell you that it will start from 7 pm Central Mexico time through the Lollapalooza channel on YouTube. So go for the chelas and prepare the throat because we are sure you will need them.

