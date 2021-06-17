Red-handed !, Raúl Araiza captured on famous | Instagram

Caught red handed!. That was how the dear Raúl Araiza Herrera was captured and as if that were not enough, it was he himself who spread the images in his Instagram stories, where he can be seen on top of a famous woman.

The most sought-after bachelor on the Hoy Program was apparently having a good time when he was filmed and caught in bed. Then you can see a beautiful woman below him, nothing more and nothing less than Sebastián Rulli’s ex-partner, Cecilia Galliano.

Is there romance between the two actors? The truth is that this could be behind the scenes of one of the scenes of the telenovela La Desalmada, a story in which both participate and apparently they have a good time since in the short video you can see them the most smiling

Although much was said about that Raul Araiza He did not want to be part of the production of José Alberto Castro and that he would even have annoyed with his producer Andrea Rodríguez Doria for not denying him to be part of the telenovela, it seems that it is the opposite, because the Negrito does not stop sharing fun behind-the-scenes moments in history starring Livia Brito and José Ron.

Who is a constant in his stories on social networks is his dear friend Verónica Jaspeado, with whom he makes a spectacular dumbbell since they both have a spectacular sense of humor.

What is known about the character of the host of the Hoy en La Desalmada program is that he is a very important and key man in history, in addition to the fact that his son is nothing more and nothing less than the former academic, Yahir.

As seen through the videos of El Negro Araiza, the locations of this telenovela are very natural and more than beautiful, so surely not only will the story be spectacular but it will provide a delight to the eye. Congratulations!.