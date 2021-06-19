Red Guardian vs Captain America the great combat of Marvel Studios

Actor David Harbor wants a duel between the Red Guardian and Captain America, something that would be spectacular to see in a Marvel Studios movie.

It will be released very soon Black widow and add a new character to the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, is about Alexei Shostakov / Red Guardian interpreted by David harbor. Which is like the russian version of Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans)That’s why it would be a great thing if they came together in the same movie, although it seems that for now that seems impossible.

In a recent interview, the actor David harbor gave good ideas for what Marvel studios make new movies.

“The funny thing about Alexei is that you have this 25-year gap that we don’t know about in the movie. We see it in Ohio and in prison. And even before prison, there was a time when he was the Red Guardian. So he must have put the suit back on. There is a period of time when you have all these stories about your life. It is questionable whether they are real or not. “

“I think the classic Cold War showdown is a very fun dynamic. So seeing Red Guardian versus Captain America would be like the nuclear arms arms race. “

Even so, let’s see the Red Guardian vs. Captain America showdown in a movie from Marvel studios it’s a long shot.

What will the movie be about?

Black widow will show the past of Natasha romanoff, a character from Marvel studios what have we seen since Iron man 2 (2010), but about which we know very little information. Now he must face a great conspiracy and a relentless villain, so he will reunite his old team that he considers his family.

The cast includes Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, David Harbor, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, OT Fagbenle, Michelle Lee, Olivier Richters, Nanna Blondell, Joakim Skarli, Obie Matthew and Paul O’Kelly.

The story will be set between the Marvel Studios movies Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

The movie Black widow will be released on July 9, 2021 in theaters and in Disney Plus with Premium access.