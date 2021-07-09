Red Guardian should have his own Marvel Studios movie

The Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe has an incredible new character, Red Guardian played by David Harbor.

Although the Phase 4 started with WandaVision, has finally returned Marvel studios to the cinema with the film Black widow. The film has a lot of action, drama and the best humor, in addition to the character of Natasha romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is accompanied by new additions such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina vostokoff (Rachel Weisz) and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbor) aka Red Guardian.

Attention SPOILERS. We know that the character of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) will be the new Black widow, as Natasha romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) died in Avengers: Endgame (2019), in addition the second post-credits scene makes it quite clear that we can see it in the Hawkeye series. But… what about Red Guardian?

Russian Captain America deserves his own movie or series.

The Soviet Union experimented with Alexei Shostakov and so it has incredible strength. But after the USSR fell, he was sent to the United States incognito where he posed as a normal family man. After that mission he was betrayed and ended up in a Russian jail for a long time. Even so he has many battles to tell from his time of Red Guardian, he even came to face the Captain America in the 80s, or so he says. His character is so interesting that they should continue his story after the events of Black widow.

Since he is released and great things could happen to him, especially since he has always wanted to be a great hero recognized by all. Besides the actor David harbor in some interview he has been more than willing, therefore Marvel studios you shouldn’t think too much about it and it should be a priority for them, especially now that Black widow it has just hit theaters and its history is recent.

At the moment Marvel studios He has a lot of movies on his schedule and in none of them will he be ever again Red GuardianBut let’s hope they reconsider and we can see this good-hearted hefty again. Another option is to have your own set of Disney Plus, something that would also be very interesting to be able to develop the character more widely.

Have you seen Black Widow? Did you like Red Guardian as much as we did? Leave us your comments below