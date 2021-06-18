Red Friday offers with the best discounts in technology

We go shopping like every Friday to take advantage of the best deals Red Friday, a varied selection of technology and electronics with the best discounts of the week and that for the occasion serves as a preliminary to the great campaigns that we will offer you from Sunday: Amazon Prime Day 2021 and PcComponentes PcDays.

Access to Amazon Prime. If you want to take advantage of the Prime Day campaign and in general any purchase in the e-commerce giant, you have a free 30-day trial without any commitment. Save up to 45% off Amazon devices. To heat up Prime Day, the company already has good deals from its product catalog, Echo assistants, Blink cameras, eero routers, etc. There will be more in the campaign. Discounted entry and mid-range laptops. Quite a few models from an HP 15 for 369 euros to an Acer Aspire 5 for 629 euros. Smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 64GB Black Free, for 139 euros. Samsung C24RG52FQR – 24 »Full HD Curved Gaming Monitor, for only 159 euros. Offers on Trust accessories, mice, headphones or speakers. The Motorola Moto G9 Play is ideal to start on Android for only 111 euros. Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB Smart Chassis for ATX Mid Tower PC with Tempered Glass, for 168 euros. Asus Rog Strix G513IH HN008 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H 16GB 512GB SSD GTX 1650 laptop, for 849 euros. Apple AirPods Pro headphones drop in price to 208 euros. Discover the Aerocool and Mars Gaming component offers. CHUWI GemiBook Laptop 13 Inch Ultrabook, for 322 euros. Logitech C505 HD Webcam With Powerful Microphone, for 43 euros. Cheap ASUS monitors, from 149 euros. Save on Surface with Prime Student, with discounts on all Microsoft devices. 7-inch FHD AEEZO tablet, with 1080P IPS touch screen, for 67 euros. Monitor MSI Optix G24C4 236 LED FullHD 144Hz Freesync Curve: 199 euros. Good gaming laptop this ASUS TUF Dash F15 FX516PM HN024 Intel Core I7 11370H 16GB 1TB SSD RTX 3060, for 1,299 euros. Lenovo Ideacentre 510-15ICB – Desktop PC (Intel Core i5-8400, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) for 449 euros. Samsung 870 EVO SSD 25 1TB SATA3 Black, for 112 euros. Free 4G Smartphone DOOGEE X95 Pro (4GB + 32GB), Android 10 Dual SIM Mobile Phone, 6.52 ”, for only 84 euros. Logitech Wireless Combo MK270 Wireless Keyboard + mouse, for only 26 euros. Kingston HyperX DDR4 4000MHz 16GB 2x8GB CL19 memory kit, for 158 euros. Offers on a selection of video games from Electronic Arts. There are quite a few very well priced. Newskill Icarus IC34W4 V 34 LED WQHD 144hz FreeSync Curved Monitor for 429 euros. Offer for the Microsoft 365 Personal suite 1 User 1 Year + Norton 360 Premium 10 Devices 1 Year, for 69 euros.

You can find these offers and many more at our leading retailers:

And remember, this weekend we start with a wide selection of discounted products from the summer sale campaigns:

Note: This selection contains some links from our affiliates, but none of the products included have been proposed or recommended by them or their manufacturers, but chosen at our own discretion.