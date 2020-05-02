Mexico City and the metropolitan area of ​​the States of Mexico top the list of entities with the highest number of infections and deaths due to the COVID-19 coronavirus in our country, being the eastern part of the Valley of Mexico where the greatest number of them is concentrated (2,664 infections), a figure much higher than the number of infections to those accumulated in the rest of the Mexican municipalities as a whole.

The mayors and municipalities the east with more infections are the following:

Iztapalapa with 676 infected

Gustavo A. Madero, 494 infected

Nezahualcóyotl, 307 infected

Ecatepec with 258 infected

Iztacalco, 213 infected

Venustiano Carranza, 200 infected

Chimalhuacán with 137 infected

Chalco with 89 infected

Ixtapaluca, 78 infected

Tecámac with 75 infected

Chalco Valley, 60 infected

Los Reyes La Paz, 45 infected

Texcoco, 32 infected.

These entities also record a high mortality rate by the coronavirus.

Gustavo A. Madero, with 56 deaths

Iztapalapa, with 43 deaths

Nezahualcóyotl, 20 deaths

Ecatepec, 18 deaths

Venustiano Carranza, 15 deaths

Chimalhuacán, 11 deaths

Iztacalco, 8 deaths

Los Reyes La Paz, 6 deaths.

As to suspected cases, according to the Ministry of Health the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, with 319, tops the list for the eastern part of the Valley of Mexico; followed by Gustavo A. Madero, with 278; Ecatepec, 154; Nezahualcóyotl, 147; Iztacalco, 106; Venustiano Carranza, 102; Chimalhuacán, 85; Chalco, 53; Tecámac, 41; Los Reyes La Paz, 38; Ixtapaluca, 36; Valle de Chalco, 35, and Texcoco, 24.

The Mexican president, Alfredo del Mazo, announced that the State of Mexico reorganized 106 public sector hospitals and assigned 30 to exclusively attend to coronavirus cases.

For his part, the mayor of Nezahualcóyotl, Juan Hugo de la Rosa García, proposed the creation of a metropolitan coordination made up of capital, Mexican and federal authorities to develop a plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in that region and warned that due to the vertiginous increase of infected in the coming days could collapse the hospital network in the eastern Valley of Mexico.

.