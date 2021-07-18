red flag in race for action

Verstappen’s serious accident on the first lap that caused the interruption of the race. Leclerc led followed by Hamilton, who reported damage in a touch with Red Bull

July 18, 2021 (16:15 CET)

Spectacular crash of Verstappen, crashing into the protective walls of Copse

The drivers were able to give a single lap to the Silverstone circuit, when the red flag stopped the race. And it is that the fierce fight between Verstappen and Hamilton, both fighting for the first position, ended in an accident for the Red Bull, who collided with the protections in the Copse curve. The safety car was launched, but immediately the red flag appeared, interrupting the race. Hamilton by radio reported damage to his car. The outage served him well, as they were able to repair the damage to the Mercedes.

This was Verstappen’s car after accident with Hamilton

When Fernando Alonso He was heading to the grid, at the corner Woodcote made a 360º spinning top. Fortunately he was able to go to his garage without problems, but the mechanics had to work in the area of ​​the diffuser gluing some pieces and also removed many stones.

Fernando Alonso’s spin at the Woodcote corner as he headed to the grid

The most difficult thing to manage in the 52 laps of the race was the tires in the strong heat, over 50 degrees on asphalt, the highest temperature of the weekend. With the freedom of choice of tire for the exit, 19 drivers chose the medium compound, and there was only one exception, that of Pérez, who rode the hard out of the pit lane.

At the start, Verstappen and Hamilton fought through several corners, until at Copse, they both touched and Verstappen was thrown at full speed against the protective tires. The safety car was launched, Hamilton asked to go to the pits and the red flag stopped the race.

In the interruption of the race, Leclerc was first followed by Hamilton, Bottas, Norris, Ricciardo, Vettel, Alonso 7th and Sainz 8th.

Verstappen was taken by ambulance At the Silverstone Circuit Medical Center, although he was fine, he got out of the car on his own. Bad day for the Red Bulls: Verstappen accident and out of the race and Pérez last.

Verstappen was able to get out of his Red Bull and was taken to the circuit hospital by ambulance

Hamilton’s Mercedes could have the damaged nose replaced in the Verstappen incident

For his part with Hamilton, already in the pits, his mechanics were able to change the nose of his Mercedes. But the stewards are reviewing the incident between him and Verstappen.

The protective tires had to be repaired after the Verstappen accident before restarting the race

The stewards had a difficult decision ahead: Was the culprit of the incident between Verstappen and Hamilton the fault of the former or the latter? Complicated decision, since there is much at stake, since what happened was between the first and second of the World Cup.

Based on the angle from which the accident is viewed, it appears that Verstappen is throwing himself on Hamilton who is on the inside. But in another view, it seems that Hamilton is thrown on Red Bull.

During the red flag period, they had time to deliberate, receiving calls from the Red Bull and Mercedes team bosses.

Difficult decision for the race director and the stewards

The Red Bull team boss, Christian horner, he was very angry, and in statements to a television he said: “Thank God that he started on his own foot … For me it is clear, Lewis has put a wheel in one of the fastest corners on the calendar. it must be done ”.