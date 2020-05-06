Other brands like Sacred or Second Sight are also up for grabs and new projects based on them are already being considered.

THQ Nordic and Koch Media, both owned by Embracer Group, have carried out a license exchange with big names in the middle as Red Faction and Painkiller, in order to recover old brands and make them more popular among video game fans. And the truth is that there is everything.

THQ Nordic says you already have some ideas in mindIf we focus on THQ Nordic, this gigantic publisher has taken the rights to the Risen series, the work of Piranha Bytes, in addition to other classic names like Sacred or the remarkable action and stealth adventure Second Sight. “The evaluation of remastering, adaptations, possible episodes and new content will begin immediately,” they warn in an official statement. “We already have a few things in mind,” they add.

The licenses that go from Koch Media to THQ Nordic are the following:

Risen

Rush for Berlin

Sacred

Second Sight

Singles: Flirt Up Your Life

Risen is one of the brands that change hands, what future awaits this role-playing series?

On the other hand, Koch Media has taken the rights to two heavyweights such as the Red Faction saga and the frantic Painkiller, the action video game in which the People Can Fly team worked years ago. At the moment, that is, there has been no talk of future plans for these two creative licenses.

The licenses that go from THQ Nordic to Koch Media are the following:

Red Faction premiere Guerilla remastering years agoJust a few days ago we already echoed the news that indicated that the Embracer Group has received a strong economic investment, which does not rule out the fact that new adquisitions in future dates, although at the moment there has been no official announcement about it. As for some of the franchises that change hands, it will be interesting to see how you take advantage of it, as some are very interesting and they have not been heard from for years.

To name a few, the team behind Painkiller is currently working on the ambitious Outriders alongside Square Enix, while part of the creatives who worked on that classic action game founded a new studio known as The Astronauts, who now works on the long-awaited Witchfire. It remains to be seen whether Koch Media opts for a remastering of the original, or directly opts for a new Painkiller. And the same could be said of Red Faction, which years ago premiered on current Red Faction platforms: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered.

