Red Eléctrica changes the payment date of the complementary dividend to July 2

REE’s board of directors, meeting this Tuesday, has decided to modify the payment date of the complementary dividend, which will now be distributed on July 2 (instead of July 1), without any change in the amount.

Thus, Red Eléctrica will distribute to its shareholders at the beginning of next month 0.7273 euros gross per share.

In this sense, the board of directors has agreed to propose to the Ordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to distribute a complementary dividend charged to the results of the 2020 financial year, in the following terms:

• Type of operation: Payment of complementary dividend

• Payment date: July 2, 2021

• Record date: July 1, 2021

• Ex-dividend listing date (ex date): June 30, 2021

• Gross complementary dividend per share: 0.7273 euros.

The payment of the dividend will be made to all the shares entitled to dividends, in accordance with the operating regulations of Iberclear, with BBVA acting as paying agent and the relevant withholding will be applied at the time of payment.