“Red”, Disney Pixar returns to theorize about the problems of adolescence

Disney pixar has presented the trailer for one of his latest films. Net will be the new Pixar movie, directed by Domee shi, which tells the story of Mei Lee, a 13-year-old girl who turns into a red panda when something makes her nervous.

The film will be released inMarch 11, 2022 and talks about one of Pixar’s favorite subjects, adolescence. A song with which he has already triumphed with Del Revés. In this case, its director Domee Shi tells of her particular vision of this turbulent time in life. In Red, poor 13-year-old Mei Lee transforms into a huge red panda every time she gets nervous, which is further aggravated by her overprotective mother who does not leave her alone for a second.

Domee Shi already has an Oscar thanks to her short film, also from Pixar, Beam. A story that also deals with the relationship of mothers and their children.

Shi began working on the feature film in 2018, with the goal of making a film that is as entertaining as it is emotional. It is not surprising that the family is the axis of her stories, since she herself has recognized that her father’s art has always inspired her. He has worked as part of the creative team on Onward, Soul and Luca. Looking ahead, he is developing Lightyear, the ‘spin-off’ of the famous space agent from Toy Story.

Also animation but within the Walt Disney studios they will also premiere this year Encanto. A film that tells the story of the Madrigal family, a peculiar family that lives in the mountains of Colombia and in which everyone has a unique ability or super power, except Mirabel. This film is directed by Byron Howard, co-director of films such as Zootopia and Tangled, along with Jared Bush, also co-director of Zootopia and screenwriter of Moana. The music of the film is in charge of Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton).

.