Red Devils of Mexico vs. The Eagle of Veracruz 2021 Mexican Baseball League

Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 Y The Eagle from Veracruz visit the Red Devils of Mexico at the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium in Mexico City for the first game of its inaugural series from 7 pm (7:00 pm) in Central Mexico and here you can listen and see it live.

The Eagle of Veracruz (0-0)

With renewed vigor and a seasoned team, The Eagle from Veracruz declares himself ready to face Red Devils from Mexico, on his return to Mexican League from Baseball (LMB). 2021.

The Eagle from Veracruz will face the Red Devils of Mexico, at the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium, this May 21, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The pitcher for El Águila will be David Reyes.

POSSIBLE LINEUP

1.- Alexi Amarista 4

2.- Leo Germán 8

3.- Maxwell Leon 3

4.- Yasiel Puig 9

5.- Jesús Valdez BD

6.-Héctor Gómez 5

7.- Alejandro Ortiz 7

8.-Alan Espinoza 2

9.- Héctor Mora 6

David Reyes P

Red Devils of Mexico

The Devils Reds of Mexico They will look for the title number 17 of their history starting this Friday, May 21, 2021, when they receive a visit from The Eagle from Veracruz within the framework of the season opening 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB), meeting to be held in the Alfredo Harp Helú park, at 7 o’clock at night.

For the Red Devils of Mexico, the left-hander Edgar Torres will make his presentation after being traded from the Generals of Durango to become one of the fundamental pillars of the scarlet rotation for this season.

With some of the information from The Eagle from Veracruz and the Red Devils of Mexico.

Image of the Devils Reds of Mexico.