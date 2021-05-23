Red Devils of Mexico 2021 Vs. El Águila de Veracruz Mexican Baseball League

Continue the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) 2021 and this Sunday today, May 23, 2021 at 1:00 pm (in the afternoon) the last and final commitment of the inaugural series will be played between The Eagle from Veracruz vs. the Red Devils of Mexico at the Alfredo Harp Helú stadium in Mexico City and here you can hear it and see it live.

The Eagle of Veracruz (1-1)

The Eagle from Veracruz will use the Dominican right-hander Edison Frías to start today’s game on the hill against the Devils Reds of Mexico.

Red Devils of Mexico (1-1)

While Miguel Ojeda the manager of the Devils Reds from Mexico will send Sasagi Sánchez to the hill.

Image by Enrique Gutiérrez (Devils Reds of Mexico).