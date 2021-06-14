Red Devils movements of Mexico Tigres de Quintana Roo change Luis Iván Rodríguez Carlos de León Fabián Anguamea Octavio Acosta

With a view to perfecting the pitching staff and raising its level to the highest level in Mexican professional baseball, the board of the Red Devils of Mexico has officially announced the arrival of the young right Luis Iván Rodríguez to the capital ranks in a change with the Tigers of Quintana Roo in full season 2021 of the Mexican League from Baseball (LMB) by Carlos de León and Fabian Anguamea and, additionally, transfers, as a loan, to the right Octavio Acosta.

Luis Ivaán Rodríguez, 24, has traditionally worked as a reliever in the LMB But he comes from having a brilliant season as a starter in the Mexican Pacific League, leaving a 6-0 record with a 3.68 ERA with the Charros de Jalisco in the 44 innings he started as a starter.

“For us Louis ivan it is a Mexican arm like few in the league. Like Edgar Torres, like Sasagi Sánchez, we believe that Luis Iván has the ability to be a reference starter of this baseball for the next 10 years offering quality, courage and dedication in each of his outings, ”said strategist Miguel Ojeda.

The scarlet sports manager, Jorge Valle added for his part that the movement comes to round off all the efforts that have been made from the capital’s board of directors to form an elite starting pitching staff in the Mexican League from Baseball.

“We believe that the career of Luis Iván Rodríguez He is about to emerge as a starter and we want that to happen in our organization. Luis Iván has an elite repertoire and command for the LMB and we think that it is going to be a fundamental piece of the team in the present and future ”, assured the manager.

In exchange of Luis Iván Rodríguez, the “Scarlet Gang” will deliver the pitchers Carlos de Leon Y Fabian Anguamea and, additionally, transfers, as a loan, to the right Octavio Acosta.

The special advisor to the sports management, Efraín Palacios, on behalf of the scarlet organization deeply appreciated all the joys offered by these three pitchers and wished them the best of success in their corresponding future professionals.

With part of the information and image of the Red Devils of Mexico.