A few days ago, a rumor emerged about the alleged release of a Red Dead Redemption remake. The information ensures that Rockstar Games plans a launch of the popular title on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC.

The reality is that the information was questioned for various reasons, one of which is that it was published on 4chan. Various filtering companies in the industry have spoken about it and most of them are not favorable to the rumor.

Renowned member of the GTA community Yan2295 spoke briefly on the subject and asked players not to get excited for good reason, as we recommended in our initial report.

Renowned filter leaks Red Dead Redemption remake

In case you don’t know, Yan2295 leaked important information about various Rockstar games in the past. It was in 2018 that Take-Two, owners of the developer, contacted him so that he would stop sharing confidential information and the insider did so.

So Yan2295 is now a former insider. From his Twitter account, he spoke about the Red Dead Redemption remake rumor and stated that there is no evidence about him.

In addition to pointing out that there is no basis to believe the information, Yan2295 emphasized that it comes from 4chan, where anyone can make posts like this.

“I really don’t understand why everyone is jumping on this news. It comes from a random post made by a casual person on 4chan. There is not a single piece of evidence to back this up, ”wrote Yan2295.

I really don’t understand why everyone is jumping on this “news”. It’s coming from a random post made by a random person on 4chan. There is not 1 bit of evidence to back this up. https://t.co/sxXdclseHE – Yan2295 (@ Yan2295) June 3, 2020

Despite the fact that the source was already obviously not very reliable, part of the community agrees with Yan2295, while other fans are still hoping to see a new version of the game or at least be able to play it on PC.

Red Dead Redemption is available for Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3. It is playable on Xbox One thanks to backward compatibility. Here you will find more information about him.

