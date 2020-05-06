The release of Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC it was one of the biggest bumps of recent video game history. This version generated a lot of expectation and became one of the most anticipated titles of the past year, but in the end it came loaded with problems and with an unfortunate performance.

We already had the opportunity to see a performance comparison with 23 graphics cards at the time, which made it clear that not even the RTX 2080 Ti I could move Red Dead Redemption 2 in 4K and maximum quality with 60 stable FPS, and that NVIDIA’s GTX 10 series offered very poor performance, below its real possibilities, so much so that a GTX 1080 Ti performed less than an RTX 2060 Super.

It is difficult to point to a single culprit since, in general, we see errors on the part of Rockstar, that didn’t optimize properly the Red Dead Redemption 2 PC version, as by NVIDIA, as the poor performance of the GTX 10 series is clearly motivated by a question of no support at the driver level.

Poor performance, and also errors and failures that led to boot problems that made the game not even work in some cases. The blunder was so great that many users, including myself, took the urge to buy the game at the time of its release. I do not rule out giving it a try, but when it is properly patched and do not cost more than 20 euros.

And speaking of patches, Rockstar has released a new update for Red Dead Redemption 2 that fixes a total of 18 errors of different severity, including some problems with rendering, and that improves the quality of textures when they are set to medium and high levels, without incurring any cost in terms of performance. TAA edge smoothing has also been adjusted for a sharper, less blurred effect.

Red Dead Redemption 2 and console-centric developments

We have already spoken about this problem on previous occasions, but there is no doubt that Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the maximum exponents the damage that console-centric developments that are not properly adapted to the PC can do.

With Red Dead Redemption 2 on Rockstar they had no excuse, let alone seeing how well they did with GTA V, a cross-platform game that had to deal with the shortcomings and architectures of PS3 and Xbox 360. Adapting Red Dead Redemption 2 to compatible was a relatively simple task, since it was developed for x86 consoles, in fact the version for Xbox One uses DirectX.

However, the result was disastrous. The large number of bugs brought by the game at launch and the poor performance showing even in high-end equipment it could not be justified in any way.

It is clear that its graphic quality is really good, but this does not serve as an excuse, since it also looks great on Xbox One X, a console that Equivalent to a lower-middle-range PC, since it has a low-consumption, low-performance eight-core CPU at 2.3 GHz and a GPU that performs, more or less, at the level of an RX 480, and that despite everything moves this game in 4K resolution .