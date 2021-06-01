Red Dead Redemption 2 and DOOM Eternal compatible with DLSS

NVIDIA has confirmed that Red Dead Redemption 2 and DOOM Eternal are now part of the family of games compatible with DLSS 2.1, a technology from intelligent image reconstruction which, as many of our readers will know, uses algorithms (artificial intelligence) to obtain a high-quality image by selecting, and combining, the best possible images in a lower than native resolution.

The result that NVIDIA has achieved with the second generation DLSS is so good that, when we set it in quality mode, we get superior image quality than native. We already saw it at the time in this article dedicated to Death Stranding, and it is that the intelligent image reconstruction technique that uses this technology almost completely eliminated the saw teeth that, in many scenes with native resolution and TAA, were perfectly visible.

If we apply DLSS 2.1 in balanced mode, the image quality has nothing to envy at the native resolution, and only from the performance mode we appreciate a small loss of sharpness that, depending on the output resolution, can be more or less marked, and more or less tolerable. All in all, the performance gain with this mode when using 4K resolutions is so great that it is worth it in most cases.

Red Dead Redemption 2: You no longer need a top-of-the-range graphics card to play it in 4K

Thanks to NVIDIA DLSS 2.1, we can finally play this Rockstar masterpiece on a mid-range graphics card with 4K resolution, using the high quality mode and maintaining excellent fluidity, something that, until now, was only reserved for those who had a powerful RTX 3070, or higher model.

We still do not have official data on the performance improvement that DLSS 2.1 will be able to offer applied to Red Dead Redemption 2, but I am almost totally convinced that a modest RTX 2060 will be able to move it in 4K with high quality and said technology in balanced mode while maintaining a really good FPS rate.

As for DOOM Eternal, what can I say. Those of you who read us daily know that it is one of my favorite games, and for that reason I was very happy to discover that this title It will receive ray tracing applied to reflections, and it will be DLSS 2.1 compliant.

In this case, the introduction of both technologies occurs to create a perfect balance. On the one hand, ray tracing improves graphic quality substantially, but reduces performance. That’s when DLSS 2.1 comes into play, which counteracts that loss of performance.

NVIDIA has confirmed, along with Red Dead Redemption 2 and DOOM Eternal, other games that will receive DLSS 2.1 and / or ray tracing support:

Rainbow six siege: will support DLSS 2.1 technology.

Icarus Integrates: It will support DLSS 2.1 and ray tracing applied to lighting.

LEGO Builder’s Journey: will support ray tracing applied to shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion and lighting, and also DLSS 2.1.

DYING: 1983– Will be compatible with ray tracing applied to shadows, reflections, ambient occlusion and lighting, and with DLSS 2.1.

The Ascent Ascends– Will be compatible with ray tracing applied to shadows and reflections, and with DLSS 2.1.

The persistence– Will support ray tracing applied to shadows, highlights and reflections, and DLSS 2.1.