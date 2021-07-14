Red Dead Redemption 2 already supports DLSS 2.2, performance

Second-generation DLSS technology has finally arrived in Red Dead Redemption 2, one of the best games of the present generation, and also one of the most attractive and technically well-crafted titles Rockstar has released so far.

When Red Dead Redemption 2 was released on PC, optimization was one of the most important points of discussion, and for obvious reasons. The adaptation of this game did not arrive well polished to PC, something that was noted, for example, in its low use of multicore processors, which ends up generating a huge bottleneck when we move in relatively low resolutions with very powerful graphics cards , and also the huge impact that certain graphics settings had on performance.

To achieve good performance, without sacrificing high graphic quality, the ideal was to customize the graphic settings of Red Dead Redemption 2 ourselves. Something as simple as reduce certain settings from the “ultra” level to the “high” level It allowed us to maintain an outstanding graphic quality, and get a few extra frames per second with which to fine-tune a stable 60 FPS experience.

With the arrival of DLSS 2.2 to Red Dead Redemption 2, we have an important step forward in terms of optimization, since it allows us to take advantage of the tensor cores, present in GeForce RTX 20 series and 30 series graphics cards, to apply a reconstruction technique and intelligent rescaling of the image that, when we move in 4K resolution, it can improve performance by up to 45%.

Red Dead Redemption 2 in 1080p, 1440p and 4K

In the first graph, courtesy of NVIDIA, we can see that Red Dead Redemption 2 reaches 85.3 FPS running in 4K and maximum quality with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. It is impressive to see the jump made by all the graphics cards in this comparison, including the RTX 3060, a graphics card whose recommended price is 335 euros, and as we can see, it can move Red Dead Redemption 2 in 4K and maximum quality with averages of 44.5 FPS thanks to DLSS 2.2.

I am also impressed by the improvement the GeForce RTX 2060 achieves in Red Dead Redemption 2, since it is a mid-range graphics card that, at the time, It cost less than 270 euros, and that as we see you can move said game in 4K with maximum quality maintaining averages of 34.5 FPS. Yes, it is unbelievable.

I wanted to take advantage of some of the time I had today to do some tests with the RTX 3080 Ti in Red Dead Redemption 2 using 1080p and 1440p resolutions, and the results are what you have in the attached graph.

Test equipment and results

Windows 10 Pro 64-bit operating system. Ryzen 7 5800X (Zen 3) processor with eight cores and sixteen threads at 3.8 GHz-4.7 GHz. Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra motherboard. 32 GB Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro SL 3,200 MHz CL16 RAM (four modules). Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix White cooling system with three Corsair ML RGB 120mm fans. RTX 3080 Ti Founders Edition graphics card with 12 GB of GDDR6X. Sound BlasterX AE-5 Plus sound card. Samsung Evo 850 SSD 500GB (operating system). 4TB Corsair MP400 PCIE NVMe SSD. 2TB Corsair MP600 Core PCIE NVMe SSD. 960GB Corsair MP510 PCIE NVMe SSD. Seagate 2TB SHDD with 8GB SSD as cache. Corsair AX1000 80 Plus Titanium Power Supply with 80 Plus Titanium certification. Six Corsair iCUE QL120 RGB fans. Lightning Node Core and Commander CORE to control fans and lighting. Corsair 5000D Airflow chassis.

I’ve used a perfectly balanced next-gen PC, but Red Dead Redemption 2 not able to make optimal use of an eight-core, sixteen-thread processorSo you end up having CPU bottleneck issues at 1080p resolutions, as we’ll see. Before continuing, I remind you that you can enlarge the images by clicking on them.

The improvement when going from native resolution mode to DLSS 2.2 in quality mode is very large, and there is no reduction in image qualityIn fact, there are distant objects that have a superior finish thanks to the smoothing effect of the saw teeth that this technology generates. Balanced mode looks great too, and we only started to notice a slight loss in image quality when we jumped into performance mode.

In my performance tests I have used the configuration that I always use, that is, maximum quality in important settings with small reductions to high levels in other minor settings to achieve the best possible performance. It goes without saying that, in 1080p, we have a major bottleneck at the CPU level.

The DLSS 2.2 implementation that Red Dead Redemption 2 uses is just fantastic. Not only does this technology offer a fairly large performance improvement, it also offers an outstanding level of quality in the ‘quality’ and ‘balanced’ modes. At 1440p and lower resolutions the performance mode shows a slight loss of image quality, as I said, but it is almost impossible to appreciate in motion. When it comes to “ultra performance” mode, there are only reasons to use it in 8K resolution.

In the attached images you can see what Red Dead Redemption 2 looks like in 1440p running in native mode, and with DLSS 2.2 configured in three different modes. Can you see any kind of important difference? We read each other in the comments.