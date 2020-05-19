By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/19/2020 2:28 pm

As is usual, Rockstar has presented weekly promotions for Red Dead Online, the popular multiplayer of Red Dead Redemption 2 which continues to have a strong player base thanks to all the updates and free content. Here we tell you what to expect during the following days.

For starters, all the players in Red Dead Online You will receive a free map of American wildflowers. And that’s not all, since the dogs in the camp can also be purchased for a good 40% discount. Similarly, horses of rank 40 and below have also been downgraded by 40%. Similarly, some objects of the Collectorlike the shovel PenningtonUpgraded binoculars and the metal detector are also discounted. By the way, all those players who enjoy playing in the role of Collector They will have the opportunity to receive 50% more than the rest of the players when selling a complete set of American wildflowers.

Something that is also worth mentioning is that as of this week, the costs of eliminating the creation of a persistent crew have been eliminated, this until June 8. Rockstar mentions that this will be the last week that clothing will be available for a limited time, specifically the Tasman, the Danube, the Butter Hat, the Cossack Cap, the Boutell Hat and the Irwin Coat.

And as expected, users subscribed to Twitch Prime and PlayStation Plus they will enjoy their own benefits this week. The first will receive the improvement of polished copper alembic from Distiller and the bag Collector Completely free, plus a five-rank reward from the role of Distiller. The latter will have the opportunity to redeem their initial fisherman package at no cost, which includes five free special lake, swamp and river hooks.

Source: Rockstar Games

Phantasy Star Online 2 is finally coming to PC in the West in late May

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.