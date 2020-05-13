Like every week, Rockstar updates discounts and bonuses for Red Dead Online players. So, for the next seven days liquor sales will offer 30% more profit. In the meantime, collectors will get 50% more by selling arrowheads or bird eggs Madam Nazar.

Red Dead Online grants bonuses on Liquor and Collector sales

Discounts

Typically, the Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog offers discounts on select items, weapons, ammunition, or horses. However, this week Rockstar has decided to go one step further. So, from today and Until June 8, all Red Dead Online players will be able to form a permanent squad at no cost. It is likely that many users have not yet decided to enter the world of the Wild West online, so if we have a few friends in the same situation it may be a good time to do so now.

As for the more traditional discounts, During this week, all suppliers offer a 40% discount on powerful predator and herbivore baits, as well as essential supplies (food, brandy and tobacco) at half the price..

By last, select items – including a pair of fancy outfits – return to Wheeler, Rawson & Co. catalog this week only through May 26. These are the articles:

The Tasman

The Danube

Butter Hat

Cossack hat

Boutell hat

Irwin coat

In summary, these are the highlights of the week in Red Dead Online:

Permanent Creation Fees Do Not Apply Until June 8

Liquor sales have an extra 30%

Collectors get 50% more when they sell sets of arrowheads or bird eggs to Madam Nazar

New limited-time clothing series available again: Tasman, Danube, Butter Hat, Cossack Hat, Boutell Hat and Irwin Coat

Discounts on baits and supplies: food, brandy and tobacco at half the price, and a 40% discount on baits for powerful predators and herbivores

Twitch Prime perks: Polished alembic copper upgrade and free Collector’s Bag, plus a 5-rank liquorist RPG reward

PlayStation Plus Bonuses: Free Fisherman Pack including 5 free special lake, swamp and river hooks plus a free treasure map