June 8, 2020 | 5:00 am

The connectivity target of 92.2% of the population in 2024 is perhaps the least of the challenges for Red Compartida, which this year moved its deployment schedule to prioritize connectivity in more remote areas.

However, although achieving the goal of connectivity in the country in the coming years is a challenge, it is not the main challenge for this company that operates under a Public-Private Partnership scheme.

Even achieving the connectivity goal for the last year of the current administration -which is currently around 53% of the population-, the devices that will be suitable in capacities and price for the target population will be a greater challenge.

While several manufacturers have developed devices to capture the 700 megahertz (MHz) band on the market, the nature of a robust 4G network for LTE data and voice, there are no 100% capable devices for voice calls without the internet.

But that is not. Added to this, is the possible impossibility of users to be able to buy a suitable smartphone that can capture the signal of that network to receive services, said Rafael Jiménez, a consultant specialized in Virtual Mobile Operators (OMV).

According to the analyst, currently the devices that work under the Red Compartida allow you to surf the internet and receive SMS messages, however, phone calls are mostly made through apps like WhatsApp.

According to Jiménez, of the total number of devices on the market, there is a group that works for voice, data and SMS services. However, a good percentage have to download an application for calls, in which the quality of the calls is not guaranteed.

Two years ago, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) made it mandatory for all device manufacturers to homologate cell phones.

In 2G there was a voice and SMS network. Then, as we evolved to 3G, in addition to voice and SMS, we had data and, later, when we reached 4G, the nature of the service focused on data.

Then, MVNOs had to go to providers to include LTE voice devices, which asked operators for warranty of phones sold per year, which was just a problem for Altán, added the consultant.

In three years they have around 70 approved telephones, but not all of them work correctly; work with data, but not with calls

So, in the case of the izzi mobile offer, the disadvantage for potential customers is if they do not have a device capable of receiving the service and, above all, if they have the purchasing power and the will to acquire new equipment, Jiménez pointed out.

Change of plans

Although the change in plans of Altán Redes is due to the need of the federal government to consolidate its plan for Mexico to be a country with universal connectivity, it is also a business opportunity to add new clients.

This opportunity scenario is reflected with its latest allies under the Virtual Mobile Operators (OMV) model: CFE Telecommunications and Internet for All and izzi.

The alliance between Altán and CFE is a government vehicle to achieve its objective more quickly and, on the other, in the case of Televisa’s telecommunications business, a new business with a giant in the industry.

For Altán Redes, CFE Telecomunicaciones y Internet para Todos is, on the one hand, a service marketer and, on the other, a company that will continue to deploy infrastructure beyond 92.2% coverage, CEO Salvador Álvarez, director, told EL CEO General of Altán.

The Red Compartida was born with two purposes: on the one hand, to increase coverage with investment and connectivity and, on the other, to promote competitiveness, reflecting whether Altán did his job well or not.

For the manager, market share, that is, a less monopolistic structure in the mobile segment, will guarantee a higher level of competition, which in turn will be reflected in a better price level.

Being a full access provider, Altán is prevented from giving anyone an advantage, since it works through an IFT reference scheme, without privileging or denying access or having different conditions, which gives them a very high development platform.

Álvarez pointed out that Altán, through wholesale offers, can add capacity, while allowing his clients to suggest a final price with a profit margin for the operator, as in the case of izzi, which has an offer of around 200 pesos monthly.

This year and part of 2021, Altán Redes will dedicate itself to reaching the most remote areas of its coverage plan, one of its main challenges and a change due to universal connectivity plans.

In fact, the contingency due to the coronavirus pandemic, although it slowed down the progress of the deployment work, the manager assures that the firm is being able, through a business formula very appropriate and convenient to this moment of market, to review in what spend every penny.