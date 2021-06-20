Red Bull’s third consecutive win

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a month for free with no obligation

This is the third race in a row that a Red Bull has won. In Monaco and France it was Max Verstappen and in Azerbaijan Checo Pérez. That of Paul Ricard was a race won by the good strategy of the Red Bull, and that at the start Verstappen lost the back and was overtaken by Hamilton. In the drivers’ world championship, Verstappen is still further ahead with 131 points, 12 ahead of Hamilton. In the constructors’ category, Red Bull is dangerously far away: 215 points compared to 178 for Mercedes.

On the podium, along with Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, Checo Pérez, who starred in another incredible race, beating Valtteri Bottas towards the end, who crossed the finish line fourth. Behind, the two McLaren drivers: Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, followed by Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) and Fernando Alonso (Alpine), after a great eighth place. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) was losing rhythm with the hard tires, and dropped to eleventh place.

In the morning it rained at the Paul Ricard circuit, although at 3 in the afternoon (CET) the start was on dry asphalt, colder than it was on Friday and Saturday, at 36 degrees. The rain that fell cleaned all the rubber on the track, so the first laps were difficult. The top ten drivers started with the medium Pirelli compound, as did Russell, Schumacher, Latifi and Tsunoda, the rest did it with the hard one.

At the start the poleman Verstappen made a mistake, he went through the braking in the first corner and Hamilton took the opportunity to place himself first. On the radio, the Red Bull driver said: “I couldn’t control the car and it went to the right.” Bottas was third, followed by Pérez, Sainz was still fifth, while Alonso rose two positions: from ninth to seventh, although Leclerc soon overtook him and dropped to eighth place. Most of the drivers complained about the low grip.

During the opening laps, Hamilton continued to lead the race setting a good pace, with Verstappen more than a second behind and Bottas, from third position, closing in on Red Bull after setting 2 fastest laps. Behind, Pérez (4th) was losing distance with respect to Bottas, more than 4 seconds, and Sainz, in fifth place, was also moving away from Pérez. Alonso was still eighth but with Ricciardo very close (9th). In late position, Yuki Tsunoda, who started from the pit lane, was already 16th.

On lap 10, Fernando Alonso was overtaken by the two McLaren drivers, first by Ricciardo and then by Norris. They had a great rhythm. Meanwhile, by radio, Hamilton warned that he noticed “graining” on his wheels; the middle compound was beginning to degrade. Carlos Sainz, from fifth place, was already far behind fourth, Checo Pérez, 13 seconds away, while he had Gasly just over 1 second away. A twist later, Alonso was overtaken by Vettel, who was wearing hard tires and radioed that his tires were worn. The media were not working.

The first to pit stop to make his pit stop was Charles Leclerc, placed a game of hard and from the 7th position he dropped to the 18th, in this circuit a lot of time is wasted in the pits. Ricciardo, who was 7th, pitted too, and undercut Gasly. A turn later, Bottas entered –he came out onto track 4, he had only lost one position-, Sainz –from the 5th he dropped to the 13th.

Verstappen pitted on lap 18, while in Mercedes they left Hamilton on the track. A turn later he entered, and when he came out on the track he did so behind Verstappen, he had lost the lead. Pérez occupied the first position, but he had not stopped yet, he had his teammate Verstappen, Hamilton, Bottas, Norris, Vettel… Sainz was 13th and Alonso 15th.

Came the middle of the race and Hamilton pressed Verstappen lap by lap, he had him less than a second. Bottas was third and was moving away from his teammate, with Pérez fourth after his pit stop. Sainz was ninth, but he still had two drivers ahead who had not entered the pits. Alonso for his part was 15th. Until Sainz overtook his teammate Charles Leclerc, who was in trouble, and the Spaniard was already eighth. Sainz was overtaken by Ricciardo a few laps later and dropped to 9th, with Alonso already in 11th position.

Suddenly, on lap 32, Verstappen entered for the second time to make a pit stop, he saw that he could not go to the end with those hard tires, and put in a new set of media. Hamilton was the leader again, followed by his teammate Bottas and Pérez was third, just ahead of Verstappen. Until the Dutchman overtook his partner, he was already third. He had Bottas away, more than 11 seconds away, but he was improving by a second each lap. Behind, Gasly overtook Sainz who dropped to ninth, and was just ahead of Alonso. The Alpine man overtook Sainz, who had problems with the hard tire, as did his teammate Leclerc. But Vettel was missing to make his pit stop, and when he entered, the two Spaniards won a position –Alonso 8th and Sainz 9th.

There were 12 laps to go, and Verstappen was closer to the Mercedes: Hamilton was still leading with 2 seconds ahead of Bottas, and Verstappen was just 4 behind the Finn. Bottas complained over the radio about his “hard” and Verstappen was getting dangerously close. Just 10 laps away, Verstappen already had Bottas less than a second behind until on lap 44 he overtook him. He was second to 5 seconds behind Hamilton. Behind, Checo Pérez already had Bottas with just over 1 second, until 4 laps to go, Pérez advanced to Bottas, he was on the podium. Verstappen for his side, was 2 seconds behind Hamilton, while behind, Sainz was overtaken by Stroll and was out of the points (11th).

With 3 laps remaining, Verstappen was still pushing Hamilton, he wanted victory, and got it one lap later, Red Bull was first. Verstappen won the race, followed by Hamilton, Pérez, third, Bottas 4th, Norris, Ricciardo, Gasly, Alonso eighth and Sainz eleventh, out of the points.

