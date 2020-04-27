         Red Bull’s latest racing game ‘Dirt Bike Unchained’ is now available for free on iOS and Android

The latest title in the ‘Bike Unchained’ series has just landed on the App Store and Google Play with the backing of Red Bull and the signature of Finnish developer Kuuasema. This new game, called ‘Dirt Bike Unchained’, arrives with more content, motorcycles and equipment, in addition to some graphics at the level of the consoles (according to its creators).

It also includes tutorials on some of the most important stars in this sector, such as Laia Sanz, Jorge Padro and Jonny Walker, which will teach you all kinds of tricks, jumps and adventures. All this with numerous customization options that can be unlocked as we progress through the game.

Play with friends or solo

The Red Bull factory now offers us ‘Dirt Bike Unchained’, a new free off-road racing game where, in addition to drive as fast as possible, we will have to perform epic jumps and wild tricks through the different levels.

There are also different routes and locations, so we must cross a desert, navigate a swamp or get into a forest, all with quality graphics. Another of its great attractions is its more than 20 available bikes and its high level of customization Both for the bike and for the rider, where we will find equipment from brands such as KTM BIKE INDUSTRIES, Leatt, Thor, 100%, Alpinestars and KINI.

And if we don’t want to run alone, there is Cooperative mode of up to 24 pilots available to complete missions together and receive in-game rewards. In addition, great icons of motorcycling will help us develop our skills and master tricks and stunts to progress through the different levels. The complete list of Red Bull drivers included in the game is: Glenn Coldenhoff, Laia Sanz, Jorge Padro, Sam Sunderland, Jonny Walker, Manuel Lettenbichler, Cooper Webb, Cody Webb and Tarah Gieger.

As it is a motorcycle racing game, it is suitable for all ages. It can be downloaded for free on both platforms, but it includes ads and in-app purchases The amount varies between 1.09 and 99.99 euros on Androis, and between 2.29 and 109.99 euros on iOS.

Dirt Bike Unchained

Developer: Red bull Download it at: App Store Download it at: Google play Price: Free Category: Racing / Action

Share



Red Bull’s latest racing game ‘Dirt Bike Unchained’ is now available for free on iOS and Android