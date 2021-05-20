Red Bull’s first warning in Monaco and Sainz, second with the Ferrari

05/20/2021

Act. At 12:37 CEST

Two years later the engines have roared again this Thursday in the streets of the Principality of Monaco, scene of the fifth grand prix of the 2021 season. The pandemic forced the suspension in 2020 of the most emblematic event of the Formula 1 calendar, which now returns with more incentives than ever, starting with the intense pulse that the men of Mercedes and Red settle Bull, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, separated by 14 points in the World Cup standings. But there is also a plus of emotion for the Spanish fans, who for the first come to Carlos Sainz driving the Ferrari to the limit and a Fernando Alonso who, on his return to the race in which he won in 2006 and 2007, started with a scare, breaking the wing of his Alpine after hitting the guardrail.

The reduction in the time allocated to the first free practice in Monaco (from 90 to 60 minutes per session), especially complicate the work for young F1 debutants, who this year are the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, German Mick Schumacher and Russian Nikita Mazepin, but also a veteran like Ferdinand, which after two years without driving an F1 has only been evolving with the A521 for two months.

Enjoy the entire Formula 1 season on DAZN. Sign up and start a free month. Then € 9.99 per month without permanence.

The home rider, the Monegasque, also had a bad debut at the grand prix. Charles Leclerc. Ferrari has confirmed that its engineers are working to fix a fault in the SF21 gearbox, that has prevented Sainz’s teammate from shooting in free 1.

The fastest on the track this morning, in spring weather (20º in the environment and 36º in asphalt) have been the Red Bull of Checo Pérez and Max Verstappen and Sainz’s Ferrari. Although the Dutchman has achieved his time (1.12.6) with the Pirelli medium compound, while the Mexican has surpassed him by 1 tenth and has finished first in Free 1 with the soft tire and a record of 1.12.4. Between the two Red Bulls was Carlos Sainz, which has given a first warning with the medium rubber.

Pierre Gasly has been fourth with the Alpha Tauri, ahead of the Mercedes of Hamilton and Bottas, who for the moment hide their weapons. Further back, on a hectic morning, it’s over Alonso (13th). From 15:00 the action will return with the second round of free practice. Remember that in Monaco there is no F1 competition program on Fridays and that after this Thursday, the cars will ‘rest’ until Saturday.