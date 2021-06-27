Red Bull’s explanation of the failure of Pérez’s stop in Styria

Sergio perez started in the fourth position of the Styrian Grand Prix advancing to third place at the end of the first 10 spins when he outscored the Lando Norris McLaren, a move that Valtteri Bottas took advantage of to send the Briton to fifth position.

The Mexican started the race on soft tires and as the race progressed, he lost the two-second distance he had achieved against the Finn from Mercedes who was carrying the media.

Red Bull decided that Perez would enter the pits on lap 26 to put the hard tire on him, but the stoppage was complicated by a delay when putting on the left rear rubber of the RB16B which led to an arrest of almost five seconds.

Bottas entered the pits the next lap and returned ahead of the Mexican.

The Austrian team tried to compensate for the race with a second stoppage on lap 54. The objective at that moment was to put a set of means with which he could establish the fast turn of the race, a mission that he achieved momentarily until Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton they opted for a second stop on the final laps and snatched the record.

With new tires, Pérez quickened his pace and during the last 15 laps he reduced a difference of 20 seconds against Bottas to just half a second when crossing the finish line. Checo said after the race that with half a lap more he could have had a chance to pass the Finn and steal the last place on the podium.

During the zoom with accredited media in the circuit, Christian Horner, team manager Red Bull, explained what went wrong at Pérez’s stop.

“When we got into the pits it should have been comfortable for him to maintain track position with Bottas, but unfortunately we had a problem with the left rear end, and that took him two seconds, and even with an impressive starting lap we lost position in track. It was at that moment that we decided to move on to a double stop. I think that one more lap would have recovered that third place ”, said the manager.

“It was just spinning and we couldn’t change the tire cleanly. It’s one of those things that happens, but it’s a shame ”.

Horner also indicated that Pérez’s career was compromised by the first turns and time lost to Lando Norris and his McLaren.

“He had a good race and it is a pity that he did not get past Lando on the first lap, because he was a bit held behind Lewis, I think on the descent of Turn 4, because without that he would have been with the group of tip ”, he concluded.

