Red Bull’s explanation of Albon simulation to convince FIA

After the accident between Hamilton and Max Verstappen on the first lap at Silverstone, Red Bull tried to get the FIA ​​to open a procedure to review the incident.

Red Bull considered that the 10-second penalty imposed on Hamilton by the FIA ​​was not strong enough, and presented evidence that he hoped would convince the stewards to re-examine the matter.

The FIA ​​revealed that one of the tests presented by Red Bull was a recreation of the Hamilton driving line that the Englishman took on the first lap of the British GP. This recreation was made by driver Alex Albon last week at Silverstone.

Speaking about the presentation, the Red Bull team boss, Christian Horner, said the team wanted to use Albon’s example as an opportunity to show that Hamilton would not have been able to take the Copse corner properly with the speed and trajectory he was carrying.

Horner also explained that the Thai pilot’s shooting day at Silverstone had not been specifically set up for the recreation.

“The test was planned before the event because it was a promotional shooting day with, obviously, a two-year-old car,” he explained.

“It is a way to keep our reserve driver ready and prepared for any race. That day was planned for a long time and was not specifically set for recreation.”

Horner said the hope was that Albon’s data would confirm the simulation data he had collected and that it showed that Hamilton’s speed and trajectory at Copse, on the first lap, demonstrated that he could not corner the curve correctly.

“What we did during the course of the test was ask Alex to drive a similar line to support the simulations we ran within our simulation tools, including the pilot simulator, to demonstrate the result of driving on that line and where it would have to be your stopping point, “he said.

“We couldn’t get up to the speed Lewis did on that line. In terms of conditions, it was obviously pretty similar. But it was just a useful piece of data to reinforce what we had seen in all of our simulations.”

Although Red Bull’s request to review the incident of the British GP was rejected by the commissioners, who considered that the evidence provided was not relevant enough, Horner said he did not regret having pressed the matter.

“After examining the accident data and its severity, we consider that there was data that was not available at the time the commissioners made their decision, so we presented them to the commissioners.”

“Yesterday they gave us a fair hearing in which we presented that data, of the position and speed of the cars, but also the fact that Lewis would have to have braked 23 meters earlier to have drawn the curve. The fact that Max was there on the same trajectory and identical to that of Charles Leclerc, and that the result with Verstappen would have been identical if Lewis had done the same (as with the Ferrari) ”.

“We presented that data and we felt that we had a fair hearing. The commissioners considered that it was not a new test according to the regulations and that is why another hearing was not opened, so we accepted it. “

“In this competition it’s about making a marginal profit and not leaving a stone unturned. Of course, when you have an accident at that speed and impact, then of course you are going to do a full investigation.”

“But as far as we are concerned, the chapter is already closed, the stewards have issued their ruling, and now we will focus on this weekend and the remainder of the championship.”