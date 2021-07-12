Red Bull won’t rule out Russell for 2022 if Mercedes doesn’t sign him

Mercedes He is studying who will be the partner of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in 2022, as the contract of his current partner, Valtteri Bottas, expires at the end of the year.

Mercedes could choose to keep bottas – who has helped the team win four Constructors’ championships since joining the squad in 2017 – or replace him with Russell, who is the main member of his junior program and currently races for Williams.

Russell has said that he would like to sign a multi-year deal regardless of where he ends up in 2022, having impressed his entire time with Williams. He recently led the team to their first Q3 appearance in nearly three years at the Austrian Grand Prix, narrowly missing the points.

Mercedes will make a decision between Bottas and Russell sometime in the summer. Hamilton He signed a new two-year contract earlier this month, linking him to the team until the end of 2023.

If Mercedes chose not to promote Russell and he became a free agent, Red Bull would be interested in signing the British driver, according to the team’s advisor, Helmut Marko.

But the Austrian stressed that he did not believe Mercedes made the mistake of letting Russell go, so the prospect of an approach by Red Bull is highly unlikely.

“Russell is certainly worthy of consideration with the performances he is now showing at Williams,” said Marko in an exclusive interview with sister publication Motorsport.com, Motorsport-Total.com.

“The only thing is that this is very utopian, because if Mercedes lets him go, it would be such a big misstep that I honestly cannot imagine it.

Marko added that he assumed Russell will drive for Mercedes in 2022, and when asked if Red Bull would make an offer if not, he replied: “If I am informed correctly, then that is not relevant.”

Russell has been a part of Mercedes’ young driver program since 2017, winning the GP3 and Formula 2 titles under his wing before moving to F1 with Williams in 2019.

Red Bull has previously snatched a young driver from Mercedes, when they signed Max Verstappen back in 2014.

Mercedes had wanted to keep current drivers’ championship leader Verstappen in the lower ranks by joining their program, but Red Bull was keen to promote him directly to an F1 seat for 2015.

“We offered Max a Formula 1 seat directly,” explained Marko. “Mercedes wanted to put him in Formula 2. And I think the Verstappen family is also a much better fit with Red Bull than with Mercedes.”

