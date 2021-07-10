Red Bull, without trust and balance of resources to apply them well in 2021 and 2022

In the last weeks Toto Wolff and Christian Horner They have exchanged views on when is the ideal time to leave 2021 and focus on the regulation change. Wolff warned Horner of the risks of further improving the RB16B and Horner has clarified that Red Bull You’re not sacrificing your 2022 project just to keep updating your current car. Horner explains that they have successfully combined both projects for a long time and there is no such fear, of which Wolff spoke, of falling two seconds behind in 2022 for dedicating a part of the resources to this year.

“You have to go week by week, race by race and I think the team is doing a great job balancing the challenges of this year and next,” Horner said in a statement published by the American web portal Motorsport.com and which includes soymotor.com.

“It is nothing new. I mean, there is a lot going on right now, but we’ve had big regulatory changes in the past, so you just have to balance your resources and apply them where needed most. I think the team is working incredibly hard, extremely well and effectively, ”added the Red Bull boss.

In fact, this is one of the points that Red Bull has insisted the most on since they saw that it was possible to win this year. They didn’t want to make the mistake of settling for the current car and for now, they are lucky enough to be able to pursue both projects. And they do not trust each other despite accumulating five victories in new races in this 2021 World Cup.