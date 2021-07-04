Red Bull will receive its 2022 engines from Honda Japan

Following the decision of Honda Leaving Formula 1 at the end of the 2021 season, Red Bull announced in February that it would form its own motor division called Red Bull Powertrains, taking over the intellectual property of the current power units from Honda and bringing your production home.

Red Bull has been working to expand its current facilities in Milton keynes to incorporate a new engine installation, and its engines will carry the Red Bull branding starting next year.

But it has been revealed that Honda’s Sakura facility will continue to be responsible for mounting Red Bull’s engines next year.

“Yes, Red Bull and Honda have been working on that project, and then on how to proceed in that transition for next year,” said Honda F1 technical director, Toyoharu Tanabe.

“I can’t tell you the details, but overall we are going in a good direction and so we should be ready for next year. So now we are working very hard, we are also doing it on the track.”

“We are finalizing the details,” added the Red Bull F1 boss, Christian Horner.

“Obviously, as we prepare within Red Bull Powertrains, 2022 will be a year of transition.”

“So we are working with Honda to have a soft landing where the engines will continue to be assembled at Sakura in 2022, before that process takes place at our new facility in time for 2023.”

Horner confirmed that Red Bull would be fully self-sufficient with the current power unit from 2023, but would be “looking forward to the results of discussions for the 2025 engine, or even 2026.”

A decisive meeting between current F1 engine suppliers and interested manufacturers on the next generation of engines will take place in Austria this Saturday, in which Red Bull will lay out its hopes of creating a ‘blank sheet’ approach.

Honda’s exit from F1 at the end of the year could come after the Japanese manufacturer wins its first world title since 1991, as Red Bull currently leads both championships.

Tanabe said that while he personally regretted the decision to leave the category given the performance they are showing, nothing would change regardless of the championship result.

“Personally, yes, but regardless of the outcome of this year’s championship or our result, I think Honda’s decision has not changed from the previous one,” Tanabe said.

“It means leaving Formula 1”.

