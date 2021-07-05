“Red Bull was on rails in Austria”

The Dutchman extended his lead at the head of the drivers’ championship of F1 with a landslide victory in the Red Bull Ring, leading all laps after starting from pole position.

After crossing the finish line with a distance of 17s9 over the second classified, Valtteri Bottas de Mercedes, having made an extra stop in the pits, Verstappen He had nothing but praise for his Red Bull team and the car he had been given.

“Unbelievable to be honest,” he said. “The car was on rails. I mean every set of tires we put on, it was really nice to drive. It’s crazy.”

“I myself am a bit surprised how it went today. I didn’t expect it to be like this. An incredible job on everyone’s part to achieve something like that.”

“Of course, when you come to the weekend everyone sees you as a favorite, but it is never easy to offer what we have done today. So, yes, it has been a great effort from the whole team and also from Honda. I think that The whole package, these two weeks, especially here, has been incredible. “

Verstappen’s only headache was having to manage a restart after a safety car stint at the beginning. But he was able to create an instant advantage over his pursuer at the time, Lando Norris.

“I just had to be awake at the start, which had a bit of a difference,” he said. “I knew if I could go fast on the first lap or on the restart, I could do my own race. You always have to do that first, but today was amazing.”

Verstappen’s main rival in the title fight, Lewis Hamilton, came in fourth after losing pace due to car damage. Bottas, who took second place, accepted that Mercedes was no match for Red Bull.

“I think as a team we have got some decent points considering the difference we have with Red Bull in terms of pure pace,” said Bottas. “It’s nice to be on the podium again in second place. I think we really maxed it out with what we did today.”

