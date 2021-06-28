Red Bull warned by the FIA ​​for its celebration in Styria

Verstappen dominated this Sunday at the Red Bull Ring, leading comfortably from pole position and clinching a victory that extends his lead at the top of the 2021 Formula 1 overall standings.

However, the Dutchman celebrated his victory by crossing the finish line at the circuit, braking in front of the Red Bull pit wall and then scorching skidding wheels, leaving tire tracks on the circuit as he sped away.

But while drivers can celebrate after races – and some have even made donuts in the past – the place where Verstappen did the stunt surprised F1 race director Michael Masi.

Being so close to the checkered flag line, Verstappen got very close to the cars coming onto that part of the track at high speed and that could have led to an accident if something went wrong.

Speaking after the race, Masi made it clear that he was very unhappy with what Verstappen did and warned Red Bull that something like this must never happen again.

When asked if the matter was reviewed by Race Direction, Masi said: “Yes I did, as soon as it happened. It was not an ideal situation, so I spoke with the team immediately and told them accordingly, that it is something that would not be tolerated in the future. “

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, 1st position, is cheered over the line by his team on the pit wall

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

Article 43.3 of the sports regulations of the F1 it is clear that any post-race celebrations by drivers must be within strict limits.

The rule says that any celebration of the winning driver must be

a) Done safely and that does not endanger the other riders or the stewards.

b) Do not question the legality of your car.

c) Do not delay the podium ceremony

Verstappen’s victory at the Styrian Grand Prix was his third in four races and comes before a golden opportunity to repeat his triumph, as F1 races again next weekend on the same stage as the Red Bull Ring.

