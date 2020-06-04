The Red Bull team plans to keep its pair of drivers made up of the Dutch Max Verstappen and the Thai Alexander Albon beyond this 2020 season, so the return of the German Sebastian Vettel is ruled out.

Although Albon ends his contract at the end of the 2020 campaign, team boss Christian Horner believes that the Asian can keep his seat in the team as long as he performs well this year.

“Alex grew stronger over the past year, we have Max with a long-term contract and our ideal is to continue with those two drivers, obviously not only for the season, but beyond that, until 2021,” said the manager.

He reiterated that Albon’s permanence “will depend on how he performs. All the signs and progress that we saw last year seems like we have a very strong couple in Max and Alex. ”

In this way, a probable return of Vettel is practically ruled out despite the fact that the German was a four-time Formula One champion with Red Bull, where he achieved a total of 38 wins, 65 podiums and 44 pole positions.

“Sebastian is a great driver and what we accomplished together was huge, those four consecutive championships (between 2010 and 2013),” Horner said.

He added: “Obviously he has made the decision to leave Ferrari, that is his choice, I am sure he has thought a lot about it; We are very happy with the lineup of drivers we have in place. ”

Sebastian Vettel will end his relationship with Ferrari once the 2020 campaign ends, making him available to occupy a seat with some other team in the top category of motorsport.

On the other hand, Chase Carey, head of Formula One, reported that the season will not be canceled if a driver tests positive for the coronavirus or if a team withdraws.

