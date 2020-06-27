Horner says Verstappen and Albon are eager to drive again

Red Bull boss sees Dutchman in “good shape” for start of season

Red Bull’s top Formula 1 manager Christian Horner hopes to be in contention for the season-opener Grand Prix victory in Austria. In that situation, he sees Max Verstappen in good shape and eager to seal his third consecutive win at ‘home’.

The British engineer ensures that both Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon are eager to get into the car – which in the pre-season tests seemed promising – and even sees the Dutchman in better physical shape than before confinement.

“Both Alex and Max are eager to get going, but for Max it is also an opportunity to achieve his third consecutive victory in Austria. Max had two brilliant victories in 2018 and 2019, and is in good shape for the beginning of this season” .

“He has been working hard in endurance training and is possibly in better condition than he was when we entered the confinement,” Christian Horner said of the start of the season.

To get to the Austrian GP in the best possible conditions, Red Bull held a ‘filming day’ this week at Silverstone with Albon and RB16 as the stars. Horner believes it has been of great help to the team, especially in getting a little used to new procedures regarding the coronavirus.

“Alex did 100 kilometers, which is just over 30 laps at Silverstone National and I think that helped him get back to racing mentality before next week. We don’t have the luxury of racing the cars of two years ago because to the change of engine, so it was not worth running with both drivers, since there were not enough laps. ”

“Since Alex was in the UK and has less F1 experience, we decided to pilot him. The day consisted of learning to work with prevention measures for the Covid-19, both the team and the pilot. They were also able to practice pit stops, doing some in less than two seconds, and running grid procedures for the season restart, “Horner said to conclude.

