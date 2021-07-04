Red Bull wants 2026 engines to start from a blank sheet

Formula 1 announced in February that it would go ahead with plans for a new power unit configuration starting in 2025, after agreeing to a development freeze on current V6 hybrids until that period is reached.

A meeting will take place in Austria on Saturday afternoon to shape the leadership of the new power units, in which the current manufacturers of power units will participate. Ferrari, Mercedes and Renault, as well as other stakeholders such as Audi and Porsche.

Red Bull It will also be present at the meeting ahead of its evolution as a power unit manufacturer in 2022, when it takes over from its outgoing partner Honda.

The meeting will focus on the use of sustainable fuels, widely accepted as a crucial development for the future of F1, as well as the balance between hybrid and combustion power in the next generation of power units.

The Red Bull F1 boss, Christian Horner, felt that the series has an opportunity to “do something really good for the sport” with its new power unit regulations, and that it should not consider any transfer of existing power units due to their expense and complexity.

It also indicated its desire to delay the introduction of the new power units until 2026, one year later than currently planned.

“This new engine will be with us for the next 10 years when it is introduced,” said Horner.

“I prefer to take the time to come up with something exciting, different and relevant that meets the criteria of cost, performance and encourages close competition.”

“Of course, don’t rule out sound and emotion either. For me, those are the criteria we should focus on.”

“It would be a great shame to move what is currently a very expensive engine and try to make it cheap. You cannot expect to fly first class and pay a cheap ticket for it.”

“Hopefully there is an opportunity – especially if it were for 2026 – to present an engine that is sustainable, that is respectful with the environment, that uses biofuel, that is a little cleaner, perhaps with standardization elements in which costs can be clearly controlled, rather than just moving what we currently have. “

The presence of Audi and Porsche at the meeting comes amid renewed interest from the Grupo VW for a possible engine project for the F1, with an emphasis on a sustainable and profitable engine.

Also read:

Horner believes that Red Bull would be aligned with the same interests as any new manufacturer wishing to join F1, despite not being a manufacturer that may need some degree of relevancy in production models.

“I would say that any new manufacturer that comes along will obviously be interested in having a soft blade,” Horner said.

“You can understand that the existing manufacturers, who have invested in these engines, want to transfer the current intellectual property to the new engine.”

“But of course this current engine is extremely expensive, and the way to reduce the cost, at the moment, in all the discussions that I have sat on, has not been achieved.”

“So I think it is not as easy as implementing a cost cap, because of course an engine is much more difficult to monitor when combustion is applied to many other aspects, especially if you are a team owned by an automotive company or a manufacturer. of engines in Formula 1 “.

Horner felt that the blank sheet should include a reduction in dyno time and equipment to “encourage creativity,” as well as include a “safety net” so manufacturers can catch up if they mess up.

“We have to achieve something that is relevant and appropriate for the sport,” Horner said.

“Of course, it’s not just about the engine, it’s going to have to be integrated with a low-drag car to achieve a certain degree of efficiencies. So this has a huge impact on the chassis side.”

“So a blank sheet for 2026, I think for Formula 1, I think it would be the right way to go.”

“But the final decision must rest with the F1 regulator, the FIA, and with the commercial rights holder to make a decision that is best for the series.”

“We should let the regulators and the commercial rights holder decide what they think is right for the sport,” Horner said.

“They should pay specialists, some independent specialists, to prepare a study, and then the rules can be presented,” concluded the manager.

Also read: