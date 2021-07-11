Red Bull, the favorite to win the F1 constructors’ championship

07/11/2021 at 12:47 CEST

The Formula 1 It has turned upside down in recent weeks. Before the cars started to earn kilometers, all the teams expected the Mercedes absolute dominance stay one more week. Not surprising, as Lewis Hamilton has been one of those drivers who has not had any kind of brake in recent years. His dominance has been unbeatable and undeniable.

Therefore, the situation is quite different now. Since Max Verstappen aboard his Red Bull has been a real boost for what this competition entails. The truth is that the international F1 circuit had lost quite a bit of magic due to the clear dominance that it won every weekend. Now there is a dispute, and a new contender willing to challenge his direct rival and even surpass him. Faced with this perspective,

A) Yes, the Dutchman is first in the standings with 182 points, followed with 150 by Lewis Hamilton. In the manufacturers’ world championship, the situation is very similar, since Red Bull has 286 and Mercedes with 242.