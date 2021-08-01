Red Bull still “slightly ahead” in pace

The world champion ended a five-race winless drought in his home race at Silverstone when he recovered from a 10-second penalty 15 days ago to claim victory.

But in addition to the joy of cutting the points difference in the drivers’ championship against Verstappen and helping Mercedes to get back on the road before Red Bull In the constructors’ cup, the result was also important because it showed that an improvement that Mercedes brought to the last race did help to get a competitive pace.

However, Red Bull’s unbeatable speed in Saturday’s sprint race left Hamilton keenly aware that Mercedes is still not exactly where it wants to be compared to its direct rival.

“I still think they are slightly ahead,” Hamilton said before the Hungarian GP this weekend.

“We definitely didn’t bring the update [para cerrar la] gap that we’ve already seen in some of the other races before that.

“But in places like here [en Hungría]With the potential they still have, I think they still have the advantage ”.

“But I think we can still complicate them in terms of being able to follow them. We still have to work to match them, or to get ahead.”

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, 3rd position, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, 1st position, and Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, 2nd position

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Although the narrow Hungaroring is ideal for Red Bull’s high-downforce car, Hamilton is hopeful that the nature of the track in terms of braking will work in its favor.

“The track is an old circuit and tracks are not made as before,” he said. “It is a circuit that works for an aggressive driver in terms of driving style and for those who brake late and deep in corners.”

Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas also felt that Mercedes had a chance this weekend, but that they would have to make sure they were not distracted by the current controversy surrounding the crash between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen happened at Silverstone.

“I think this weekend is going to be close,” said the Finn. “We’ve seen in the last few races that it doesn’t matter which track we’re on, Red Bull is fast, but we’ve worked as hard as ever as a team, and trying to be better than at Silverstone.”

Also read:

“We have to focus on our work as a team and perhaps pay less attention to what happens outside and focus on our work everything is possible.”

Also read: