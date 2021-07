“Atlético de Madrid lost their second pre-season friendly in Austria against Salzburg (1-0), where the VAR snatched the tie from Cholo’s team. The locals went ahead, who were better in the overall tally of the match, but the referee annulled Giuliano Simeone’s equalizer goal after a controversial hand in the previous play. Goal: 1-0, Adeyemi (37 u0027). “