Marko says Red Bull is happy with its driver lineup

See Max Verstappen as a “potential world champion”

Helmut Marko, Red Bull adviser and head of his young driver academy, has ruled out Sebastian Vettel’s return, as the Milton Keynes lineup is happy with its current lineup: Max Verstappen as “potential champion” and Alexander Albon as pilot for the academy with a good future ahead.

This same morning, Ferrari has made it official that Sebastian Vettel’s contract will not be extended and, therefore, he will leave Scuderia at the end of the 2020 season. As this header has learned, only a few small fringes are missing for Carlos Sainz to set course towards Ferrari, which would trigger a more than likely signing of Daniel Ricciardo by McLaren.

All of this leaves Sebastian Vettel at a crossroads. A priori, the two most logical options are to join the Renault project or take the path of withdrawal – which sounds very strong. However, Mercedes has already said that they cannot “ignore” this situation and the option to return to Red Bull has also sounded.

But this time, where Red Bull is concerned, although the river sounds, it does not carry water. Helmut Marko himself has been in charge of ruling out the return of the ‘prodigal son’ to the team with which he won his four consecutive titles, since the energy drinks brand is very satisfied with Verstappen and Albon.

“Sebastian wants to be at peace now. He will only continue if he receives an offer that makes sporting sense. Unfortunately, at Red Bull we are served. With Max Verstappen we have a potential world champion on the team and with Alexander Albon we have a driver from our academy, which has developed well and will do even better, “said Marko, speaking for Auto Bild.

In this way, unless history takes a radical turn and Mercedes decides to throw the house out the window to sign Sebastian, we return to the starting point: the two most affordable options for the Teuton would be Renault or say goodbye to Formula 1 .

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.