Red Bull outlines the mission for ‘Checo’ Pérez

The team Red bull He already has the mission for the Mexican Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez at the Styrian Grand Prix of the Formula One, where the first thing to do is pass Lando norris (McLaren) and then press Lewis hamilton (Mercedes).

“Checo needs to get past Lando quickly, which I think he can, and then we should try to put pressure on Lewis to maximize the result of the race. One thing is for sure, it will be a very close battle at the front, ”he said. Christian horner, director of Red Bull.

Sergio Pérez finished fifth in qualifying at the Red Bull Ring (4,318 km) of Spielberg, but after the application of the punishment to Valtteri Bottas, he will start fourth this Sunday. Max Verstappen will start in the position of honor, next to Norris, and in the second row will be Hamilton and the Guadalajara.

The tires will be a special factor. Max Verstappen tested in Q2 with a medium tire, while the Mexican used soft in Q2, giving the team a strategic difference between the cars for tomorrow’s race.

For his part, Pérez admitted qualifying disappointment and considers that they have a very good strategy for the race.

“I am a bit disappointed with the classificationespecially Q1 as I think it really compromised our session. We had to use a second set of tires for the second race in Q1, as I was not fully satisfied with the balance in the first race. Then on my first lap in Q3, I was on used tires and it looked pretty good, but when we switched to the new tire it was a very tough lap, “he said.

