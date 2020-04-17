Helmut Marko sees positive signs for Formula 1 return

He does not rule out having more than one race at the Red Bull Ring

Red Bull adviser and head of his young driver academy Helmut Marko believes Formula 1 is likely to kick off the 2020 season at the Austrian Grand Prix if the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis is moving in the right direction, but he claims that it would be “definitely” behind closed doors.

At the moment there are nine Grand Prixes that have been postponed or even canceled – as in the case of Monaco – due to the coronavirus pandemic, although the French event is hanging by a thread. All eyes are on Austria as the start of the season, something that Marko welcomes. In addition, the Austrian reveals that there could be more than one race at the Red Bull Ring.

“Nothing has been decided yet, but at least there are positive signs and, in principle, we are ready. However, there should be no relapse in the numbers of coronavirus cases and all security measures must be observed,” Helmut said. Marko, in statements collected by the web portal f1-insider.com.

“What is already certain is that, if there is a race, it will definitely be without spectators. And it is still up in the air how many media representatives will be admitted. The race is scheduled for July 5, but we have not yet considered whether there will be some other race at the Red Bull Ring or not, “he added.

On the other hand, the renowned Formula 1 doctor Riccardo Ceccarelli agrees with Helmut Marko that the Austrian GP may be the perfect setting for the return of the Grand Circus. Of course, it will be necessary to take the necessary measures.

“With the right approach, yes. In Australia not everyone was prepared for all the scenarios that could occur, but now there will be a different perception about reality and risks. We are working on that now,” said Riccardo Ceccarelli to conclude, according to collects Sky Italia.

