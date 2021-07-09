Red Bull must ensure they dominate beyond Austria

Verstappen has led Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton by 32 points at the top of the drivers’ standings after scoring two consecutive victories at the Red Bull Ring in the past two weekends.

The Dutchman took pole in both races and led all 142 completed laps in both events, as well as posting the fastest lap at the Austrian Grand Prix to mark the first “grand chelem” of his career.

Red Bull’s dominant display prompted Hamilton to ask his Mercedes team for a car upgrade W12 in an attempt to turn things around after not having won any of the last five races.

Verstappen said that while he was naturally “enjoying” his current wave of success after scoring three wins in a row, Red Bull had to keep working to ensure that his car is capable of repeating its performance in Austria on the other tracks ahead. .

“I’m also focused on the rest of the season,” he said. Verstappen.

“It’s still very long, and there are still a lot of points to be achieved. We have to make sure that every weekend we get back up there and basically use the car’s full potential.”

“We had a good car in Austria especially, I think it was very dominant. But we have to make sure that at Silverstone we are back there. That is what we are going to look at now, to make sure that we are very competitive there.”

Silverstone will host the British Grand Prix on Sunday July 18, and will see Mercedes bring its latest update of the season for the W12, as well as marking the debut of F1’s sprint racing weekend format.

The track has traditionally been a stronghold for Mercedes, who have won seven of the last nine races that have been held there. Verstappen, meanwhile, won the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix last year.

The Red Bull boss, Christian Horner, said it was a “shame not to have more races” in Austria, and that Silverstone would set a very different challenge for his team.

“Now we are heading to a circuit that has really been a stronghold of Mercedes for the last seven years,” said Horner.

“It’s a different challenge with the introduction of the sprint race, a different format that weekend. Obviously, Mercedes has been enormously strong there over the years, and Lewis also has his home race support for him. So which we hope will be a great challenge. “