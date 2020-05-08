The Frenchman believes that Red Bull will be “very competitive” on the Austrian track

Max Verstappen accumulates two consecutive victories at Red Bull ‘home’

Alain Prost, four-time world champion in Formula 1, is convinced that Red Bull can ring the bell at the Austrian Grand Prix, as his performance in the preseason tests was more than surprising.

It should be remembered that, in the winter tests held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Red Bull was the only team capable of keeping up with Mercedes and its revolutionary DAS; Ferrari, meanwhile, seemed to be on a lower performance echelon.

Also, if we take a look at the last two Grand Prix that have been organized at the Red Bull Ring –two victories of Max Verstappen–, the energy drinks brand and its Dutch star always seem to have a ‘plus’ at home.

For this reason, Alain Prost believes that the Austrian formation would be in a position to give Mercedes some displeasure at the Red Bull Ring, especially if we take into account the problems that the star’s brand has had in its last appearances for Austria.

The former French driver assures that, according to what happened in the preseason tests, there is no clear hierarchy between the big teams and he saw Red Bull in good shape, so a double Grand Prix at home to start the season could be very good for them.

“We still do not know which of the three great teams will be the best. We have seen strange things in Barcelona,” said Alain Prost, speaking for the F1 Nation podcast of Formula 1 itself.

“It will be very open. Perhaps there will be a little surprise in Austria. I think Red Bull will be very competitive on this circuit,” added the Renault member.

As Chase Carey announced in late April, Formula 1 plans to return to action in early July on the Austrian track – possibly with a double race in Austria – although there is no definitive timetable yet.

