“Red Bull is still ahead, but we will try to reduce the differences”

The sevenfold English world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), second in the Formula One World Championship and who this Friday set the best time in free practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, declared at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg that he believes that the team “Red Bull is still ahead, but” they will try to “reduce the differences as much as possible”

“Red Bull definitely has something else in their bag, but we’ve taken a few small steps forward and on one lap, the car felt pretty good,” explained 36-year-old Hamilton, who last year equaled the record for seven titles in the race. German Michael Schumacher and who, in addition, holds the historical records of victories (98) and ‘poles’ (100) in the premier category of motorsport.

“The first session was a bit difficult, we were testing different configuration variations based on the work we did in the simulator during this week and the car did not seem to be going all that well,” commented the English star, who after finishing second last Sunday at this circuit, he occupies second place in the World Cup, 18 points behind Dutchman Max Verstappen

“In the second free practice we returned to a similar configuration to last week, with some adjustments, and the car was much better,” he said.

“It probably won’t change much now because most of the time, when something isn’t broken, it’s best not fixed,” added Hamilton.

“So we will only do a few small tweaks tonight. I still hope that Red Bull is ahead of us, but tomorrow we will try to reduce the gap as much as possible,” said Hamilton on Friday after setting the best time of the free trials.