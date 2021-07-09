Red Bull is not planning to do Aston Martin a favor

Fallows has signed an agreement to join Aston Martin as its new technical director, and the Silverstone-based team hopes to acquire him as soon as possible.

Aston Martin Team Principal, Otmar Szafnauer, said at the Austrian Grand Prix last weekend that he hoped to hold talks soon with Red Bull boss Christian Horner to see if there was a chance to release Fallows of your commitments.

“(We will talk) now or in the near future,” he said. “I haven’t planned anything, but when we have more time, for sure that (is going to happen). It’s been a very busy few weeks.”

But Szafnauer’s hopes of coming to terms with Red Bull seem in short supply, as the Milton Keynes-based squad remains firm in its intention to keep Fallows on his contract.

When asked if there was going to be any movement regarding Fallows, Christian Horner, team leader, said: “Our situation with Dan is very clear. He is working on the car (from 2021), he is working on the car from next year.”

“He still has a significant amount of time. He only signed the contract at the end of last year, so there is a significant period of time before the middle of 2023 rolls around. We will obviously keep him busy for the rest of his contract.”

Dan Fallows, head of aerodynamics at Red Bull, celebrates on the podium.

Photo by: Sutton Images

Red Bull’s insistence on retaining Fallows was likely reinforced by the fact that Aston Martin also hired aerodynamicist Andrew Alessi to join the team as its new head of technical operations.

As you do not want to encourage Aston Martin to steal more staff, it is possible that Red Bull decide to use the Fallows situation as an example to show that you are not going to be easy to convince when it comes to keeping staff on full contracts.

However, Horner’s stance can also be seen as an attempt to increase any financial compensation package Aston Martin may offer to get Fallows early.

However, Szafnauer has made it clear that his team has not yet finished hiring more staff for its expanding operation.

“It is still a work in progress and there are a few more positions of responsibility that we want to fill,” he explained. “Some of what we have covered we will announce soon, and others will come later.”

Asked whether the recent staff additions are typical for F1 or are rather a consequence of staff availability because big teams have had to lay off staff due to cost limits, Szafnauer said: “I think it’s more the first thing than the second “.