Pierre Gasly assures that Red Bull is a team “made to measure” for Max Verstappen. The Frenchman maintains that those of Milton Keynes have a leader, and it is the Dutchman, with whom Gasly himself had a hard time fitting in during his stay in the Austrian structure last year.

Gasly only lasted the first half of the season at Red Bull, as the team replaced him with Alexander Albon in the summer break for underperformance. However, the Frenchman explains that it is difficult to fit into a team that is tailor-made for his teammate, as is the case with Verstappen and Red Bull.

“It was clear that I had a hard time fitting in. All pilots would like to have a tailor-made team, as Verstappen has with Red Bull, “Gasly said in words collected by the Italian newspaper Autosprint.

Gasly has also valued the work that all the members of each team do for an entire season and ensures that you cannot win alone in a team sport such as Formula 1.

“But we must not forget that Formula 1 is a team sport, you can only win if the whole team performs well. Everyone needs that help, your performance depends not only on yourself, but also on all the team members, “he insisted.

On the other hand, Gasly acknowledges that if he had returned to Red Bull in 2020 he would have learned a lot from his stay at Toro Rosso in the second half of last year. Finally, the Frenchman has had to settle for continuing in AlphaTauri – the new name for Toro Rosso – and indicates that he is totally focused on doing well this season with those of Faenza, in order to secure a place in Formula 1 next year.

“It could have been much better. If I had gone back to Red Bull, I would have learned a lot, but at least this season I’m only interested in running for AlphaTauri. All my energy is put into it now. I want to continue in Formula 1 at all costs, “said Gasly to finish.

