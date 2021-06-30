Red Bull improvements that complicate Mercedes

During the Styrian GP, ​​Red Bull was seen unloading a bunch of new parts from the back of trucks at the Red Bull Ring. In addition, Mercedes has said that it has already stopped working on the development of its 2021 F1 car.

Even if Mercedes is convinced that his approach is the best in the long term with a view to the all-new cars next year, he has left the door open for you Red Bull Unleash the design tweaks that have allowed Verstappen to drift away.

So let’s take a look at what Red Bull has done to its car to stay one step ahead, both in Austria last weekend, and earlier in the season.

Serrated diffuser

For the Styrian GP, ​​Red Bull updated its diffuser once again, taking the design it introduced at the Monaco Grand Prix and taking it to a whole new level.

The design, which adds a serrated edge to the Gurney flaps, was only in the outer corner in the first version of the update.

In the new parts that made it to the Red Bull Ring, those jagged edges extend beyond the periphery of the diffuser, with the two flaps located above the trailing edge of the diffusers, which feature jagged edges from the outer corner to the center point under the shock structure.

On the other hand, the sloped section next to the shock structure in the upper fin, Gurney style, also now has a row of saws (as we have seen Mercedes do in the past).

The slats are used to help slightly modify flow and improve circulation around the trailing edge of the diffuser and Gurney flaps to improve the overall performance of the diffuser.

Also read:

Red Bull RB16B diffuser detail.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull only had enough parts at its disposal to equip one of its cars with the novelties. As Verstappen leads the championship, it was decided that he would receive the update first, while “Checo” Pérez would continue to use the previous specification.

These constant little tweaks haven’t gone unnoticed by Hamilton either, hinting that Mercedes also needs to dig a little deeper this 2021.

“We have to find some improvements, either by updating the wing or the engine, I don’t know,” he said.

Mercedes got off to a rocky start to 2021 as it found itself on a tightrope almost immediately when it reached pre-season testing. With those problems fixed, almost all of his improvements have focused on set-up and understanding of the tires.

Meanwhile, Red Bull has been relentless, updating the RB16B throughout the first eight races to reach the top of the standings.

Furthermore, it has been suggested that he has been using his first set of engine components with slightly reduced power, due to a vibration that had become worrisome when he first tested the car during pre-season testing.

However, with the introduction of the second power unit in its allocation, it has been able to fix that problem and unlock some additional benefits, believed to be on the order of 10-15 hp.

This, coupled with its ability to ride with less rear wing because more of the downforce from its high rake concept can be generated by the ground / diffuser, has given it a crucial top speed advantage over Mercedes. .

Swipe to compare …

Given the Mercedes He has only brought very small evolutions this season (aside from the Monaco-specific front suspension arrangement), most of which were corrective measures for the problems he suffered during pre-season testing, you have to wonder if he has any ace in the field. manga, especially since we have not yet identified what he has spent his tokens on.

As a curiosity, the year is essentially divided into two segments in regards to the scale of the CFD and filming in the wind tunnel, with June 30 as the cut-off point.

In the first half of the year, Mercedes has only had 90% of the CFD / wind tunnel allocation available, while Red Bull has enjoyed 92.5%.

What’s more:

This 5% difference will now tilt in Mercedes ‘favor heading into the second half of the season, as it is based on the Constructors’ championship position, and will give Brackley an additional advantage with the new car design for 2022.

Taking into account the weight that the development of Red Bull In the first eight races of the season, let’s take a look at what the team has done during that period …

Red Bull Racing RB16B gearbox suspension.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull he spent his two development tokens on the rear of the RB16B, modifying the gearbox housing and rear suspension to configure it to be more aerodynamically favorable for the surrounding flow structures.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear suspension.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

During the preseason tests, a new bulletin appeared at the bottom of the RB16B’s side impact protection bar with aerodynamic fairing.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear suspension.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

This was followed by new outwardly angled fins at the Z-shaped ground joint and two more just ahead of the rear tire. These modifications served to correct and reinforce pre-existing flow conditions at the edge of the ground and the team’s attempts to steer airflow through and around the rear tire to improve diffuser performance.

Red Bull Racing RB16B front end comparison.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

A skirt has also been added to the under-chassis layer section for 2021, encasing an area of ​​the car that would normally allow airflow to melt.

Detail of the new Red Bull Racing RB16B bargeboard.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull has considerably upgraded its bargeboard group and side deflector set in Portugal, paying attention to the bargeboard footplate mounted fins, the two vertical elements of the modified deflector set, and the Venetian blind type fins, which have also increased by number and have adjusted to their new environment.

Detail of the old Red Bull Racing RB16B bargeboard.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser detail.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Red Bull also updated its diffuser in Portugal, reducing the central transition part (white arrow) to free up more space in the channels.

Detail of the rear of the Red Bull Racing RB16B.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

For comparison, here is the much wider central transition featured by the diffuser of the RB16B before the changes.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing comparison.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The craze around flexible rear wings began at the Spanish Grand Prix, when Red Bull swapped the more traditional, higher-downforce rear wing it used on Friday for a lower-downforce bucket solution.

Red Bull Racing RB16B rear wing.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The high-downforce rear wing reappeared at Monaco, but unlike the rest of the grid, it was not paired with a T-Wing, as Red Bull is clearly comfortable with the balance of its car this year.

Red Bull Racing RB16B diffuser comparison.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

In the aforementioned diffuser upgrade at the Monaco Grand Prix, serrated metal inserts were used in the outer corner to aid extraction.

Red Bull RB16B rear wing comparison, Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The rear wings were once again the center of attention in Baku, as the new load tests were to be introduced a round later in France. Red Bull introduced a new design, retaining the spoon-shaped main plane, but with an even lower load. A very simple endplate design was also reverted to, eliminating grated hanging fins, wash slats, and jagged trim.

Red Bull RB16B rear wing comparison, Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

Baku showed us its lower downforce option, as there it tested an upper flap that was shortened even more in the outer sections during free practice. However, for qualifying and the race he returned to a more conventional trailing edge, albeit without the Gurney flap shown in the main illustration.