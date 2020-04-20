Helmut Marko has drawn up a plan with a series of drastic measures

The Austrian hopes that the support categories can also compete

Red Bull adviser and head of his young driver academy Helmut Marko has drawn up an ‘isolation’ plan so that the Austrian Grand Prix can be the starting point of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

It should be remembered that the event is scheduled for the first weekend of July – specifically, from July 3 to 5 – and, after the rumors that haunt the French GP, it seems placed on the Pole to organize the first race of the year.

In this case, as Guenther Steiner said recently, that Red Bull owns the circuit makes things easier. Helmut Marko has gotten to work and has devised a plan for Formula 1 to have certain guarantees in Austria.

The Austrian former driver, in contact with local authorities, has unveiled some of the measures: there will be no spectators and no press, the teams’ personnel will be reduced to a minimum – about 45 people per team – and there could be a quarantine period.

In addition, consideration is also being given to forcing all participants to wear face masks, and may even require health certificates confirming that each person is ‘free’ from the Covid-19 coronavirus.

On the other hand, the possibility of holding two races at the Red Bull Ring is being considered – one on July 5 and the other a week later – and Marko refuses to say goodbye to the support categories – Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup– .

“The Formula 1 community fears being infected and wants to isolate itself to the maximum. That is good, because the population also fears being infected. Everyone is afraid and therefore everyone will be extremely careful.”

“Formula 2, Formula 3 and the Porsche Supercup should be part of the GP. I don’t know if television will lose ‘background’ due to strict regulations, but perhaps we can broadcast support races,” Marko said in remarks for the American web portal Motorsport.com.

To implement the plan, the Austrian government must give the green light to the event, something Marko is already working on.

“We will try to minimize the participants of the teams and suppliers. This increases the chances that it can be run. But clearly all this can only be done within the Austrian safety regulations. They will still be in force at that time.”

“We are working hard to ensure that all of this goes hand in hand. I see that the possibilities are good,” said Marko to conclude.

.