Red Bull explained why it asked Pérez to withdraw from the sprint race

The Guadalajara rider did not have anywhere near the day he expected in the first sprint race in the history of the F1 which took place today in the framework of the Grand Prix of Great Britain.
He started from fifth position but fell to eighth at the start before overtaking Daniel Ricciardo to place seventh in the first round.
From there it was left behind Lando Norris in the race, but lost any chance of a good result as he lost his way out of Chapel Turn on the sixth lap of the 17 scheduled for the competition.
Pérez spun at high speed from which he fortunately came out without hitting anything, but his tires were severely damaged. He rejoined the track 19 ° and could only overtake Haas de Mick Schumacher before finally the team ordered him to withdraw before crossing the finish line.
Also read:
“Not directly,” he said Horner to Britain’s Sky Sports when asked if he had spoken to Pérez about the incident.
“It lost the rear of the car in the dirty air. It was not a serious problem, but it caused a big mark on the tires. Luckily it did not collide with anything, but the vibration level was so high that we removed the car. , which allows us to review it completely before tomorrow, “he explained.
Asked what Red Bull can do about the Mexican’s car before the grand prix, Horner said it is very limited.
“You can touch the front wing and the tire pressure, which is the same for all cars. With Checo, as we have to do some safety checks on the car, we are going to have to ask permission to do so,” he said.
The Mexican driver will start from 20th and last position on Sunday in the 10th round of the 2021 season.
Additional reporting by Haydn Cobb
Gallery: Sergio Pérez’s photos from the Silverstone weekend
Click on the arrows to scroll through the images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
1/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
2/31
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
3/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
4/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
5/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
6/31
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
7/31
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
8/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M, Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
9/31
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
10/31
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
11/31
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
12/31
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
13/31
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
14/31
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
15/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
16/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
17/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
18/31
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
19/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
20/31
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
21/31
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
22/31
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
23/31
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
24/31
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
25/31
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
26/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
27/31
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
28/31
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
29/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
30/31
Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
31/31
Foto de: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images