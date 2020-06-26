During the pandemic they realized the importance of F1 in the European country

Helmut Marko says that for now the only confirmed race outside Europe is the Chinese GP

Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko hopes that the audience for the 2020 Austrian GP will be the largest the country has ever had in its entire history when it comes to Formula 1. The Austrian wants his local career to break records in his country and also thinks that there will be no problem carrying out the eight races scheduled to date.

The Austrian GP will host the return of Formula 1, which will play its second event of the season after the Australian GP, ​​which was finally suspended due to the pandemic. Marko hopes that this event will break the audience records in the country, something that will be easier than in normal conditions, since there will be no fans on the circuit.

“We hope to have the highest audience of all time. People are looking forward to seeing a race again. Now we have realized all that Formula 1 means for Austria,” said Marko in words collected by the German web portal. Total Motorsport.

Marko sees no problem in repeating what happened in Australia in any of the eight races that are currently scheduled. In addition, it ensures that Formula 1 only has a confirmed race outside Europe, and that is the Chinese GP.

“I do not think there will be any problems for the eight races that have been scheduled so far to be held, but outside of Europe there will be delays. The only race for the time being fixed outside of Europe will be held in China,” he explained.

On the other hand, Renault’s team boss Cyril Abiteboul foresees a 2020 Formula 1 season entirely behind closed doors. The Frenchman believes that the correct thing is to see how the pandemic unfolds during the winter in order to start 2021 with spectators in the stands. Of course, several sports have already admitted the presence of the public for their returns.

“If we see the development of the pandemic, it seems to be under control in Europe. But possibly we will have to wait a full cycle, a full winter to find promoters who take risks and organize a race with the public,” says Abiteboul to finish.

Regarding the latter, it is worth mentioning that Hungary is contesting the end of its soccer league with a 100% audience in the stadiums. Of course, the Formula 1 country GP has a very difficult time hosting fans, given that the same category reported that the events would take place behind closed doors.

