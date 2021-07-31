Red Bull ends relationship with employee over racist messages

After lifting the chain case Sky Sports, a spokesperson for Red Bull confirmed to Motorsport.com that the employee – who was not a publicly known member of the team – no longer worked with the team.

That came after a series of WhatsApp messages with racist language and insults surfaced online earlier this week.

“As publicly acknowledged last week, we condemn racist abuse of any kind and have a zero tolerance policy for racist behavior in our organization,” said a Red Bull spokesperson.

“The person in question is no longer an employee of Red Bull Racing.”

Red Bull recently showed its support for Lewis Hamilton after he suffered racist abuse following his crash with Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix, prompting Mercedes, the FIA ​​and F1 to issue a joint statement condemning the behavior.

“Although we are bitter rivals on the track, we are all united against racism,” said Red Bull on Monday after the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. “We condemn racist abuse of any kind towards our team, our competitors and our fans.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

“As a team we are upset and saddened to witness the racist abuse Lewis suffered on social media after the collision with Max.”

“There is never an excuse for it, and there is no place for it in our sport and those responsible must be held accountable.”

Red Bull Team Principal, Christian HornerHe added: “Although the championship rivalry is intense on the track for, highly charged emotions should never cross the line into racist abuse.”

Also read:

“We have zero tolerance for racist behavior within our team and I personally believe that those responsible for such abuse must be held accountable.”

“We will continue to support the FIA ​​and F1 to eradicate this from our sport.”

Hamilton said in Hungary on Thursday that he was “in awe” by the F1 community’s displays of support, and that it was “the first time that he was not alone” in the face of it.