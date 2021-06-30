Red Bull does not eat the tale of Mercedes and its development in 2021

Mercedes revealed after his loss at the Styrian Grand Prix that he has stopped development work on his 2021 car in order to devote all of his resources to 2022.

What Lewis Hamilton urged his team after Sunday’s race to try to make some improvements to the car, the situation seems to greatly favor the ambitions of Red Bull right now.

However, the Red Bull crew chief, Christian Horner, is skeptical that Mercedes’ situation is as clear-cut as his team leader, Toto Wolff, is making you see.

“What Mercedes does is very much its business, so we are focused on ourselves,” Horner explained. “We know that Toto likes to throw the rock the other way, so I can’t believe they are going to spend the rest of this year without putting a single component on the car.”

“But, as I say, what we can do is focus on our own work. Of course, it is a balancing act between this year and next, but if that means we all have to work a little harder than others, we are totally willing to do it. “

Mercedes is aware that Red Bull he continues to work piecemeal on his current car as the Milton Keynes-based team continued to receive new components in the Red Bull Ring paddock over the weekend.

However, with F1’s shift to a new concept car in 2022, Wolff believes diverting any recourse from the new rules will prove costly in the long run.

“It is a very, very complicated decision, because we have a new regulation not only for next year, but for the years to come, a completely different car concept,” said the Austrian.

“You have to choose the right balance, and almost everyone is going to be in next year’s car. Some may continue to bring things. Red Bull has brought trucks or vans on Thursday and Friday with new parts. And it’s fair, it’s a strategy. “

“And one that proves to be successful as it is, because here, they were just in another league in terms of pace this weekend.”

Horner said Red Bull was also carefully weighing where to put its current resources, but felt it was in great shape because it had started the season very strongly.

“For the first time in a long time we have come out this year with a competitive car and we have managed to optimize and fine-tune it,” he said. “But you’re at the top of the curve with these cars, there are marginal improvements. And obviously when you look at the new car for next year, every time it goes through a development cycle, they are significant steps.”

“So it’s about striking that balance between the marginal improvements this year and the big strides for next year. But that’s no different than it has been in the past.”

